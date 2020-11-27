22 rescue teams pre-positioned in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu to provide relief from cyclone Nivar

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian Army of Dakshin Bharat Area Headquarters in anticipation of Cyclone 'Nivar' had pre-positioned a total of 22 rescue teams in Puducherry, Chennai and Tiruchirappalli and also established a control room with operational staff to provide ready relief, Chennai Defence PRO said on Thursday.

"The team was in regular communication with Disaster Control Operations Centre of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Army teams braved through the heavy rains and pre-landfall cyclonic winds to reposition themselves to provide succour to the people," Chennai Defence PRO tweeted.

It also informed the restoration of the normalcy was readily facilitated by the deployed Army Teams which helped to clear uprooted trees and cleared road blockages in the important arterial roads.



The spirit and dedication of the Army teams were highly appreciated by Revenue Minister of Puducherry, Mohd Shahjahan, who personally met the army teams and thanked the troops for all the support provided to Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coastal Guards said its preventive measures ensured no loss of life at sea.

"Cyclone Nivar preventive measures initiated by India Coast Guard ensured no loss of life at sea. Ships & Aircraft deployed w.e.f 22 Nov till 26 Nov 20 and Radio warning transmitted by Radar stations for warning & shepherding fishermen. About 2473 fishing boats escorted to safety," it tweeted.

At least three people were killed while another three suffered injuries due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state informed. (ANI)

