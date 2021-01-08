22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger test negative in second round

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 8 (ANI): All 22 students from a school in Munger who tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative in the second round of coronavirus antigen test on Friday, said an official.

"The 22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative in the second round of the coronavirus antigen test. Till now, the samples were being tested at the district level, now RT-PCR tests will be conducted and samples sent to Patna," said District Program Manager Naseem Khan in a statement.

Earlier in the day, 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive.



After receiving the information, a medical team rushed to the area and announced it as a containment zone.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ajay Kumar Bharti, Civil Surgeon at Sadar Hospital, Munger said, "We are prepared and have created a containment zone in Asarganj. For precaution, medical teams have been constituted for screening."

The incident came to light after a health department team conducted random tests of students and teachers after the opening of the school.

The students in the school are in the age group 11 years to 14 years.

As the news of COVID-19 infection spread, there was anxiety among the villagers. The district administration alerted them and asked to take all precautionary measures. (ANI)

