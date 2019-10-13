22-year-old man dead in Mumbai fire; 3 others injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 22-year-old man, named Uttam Kumar, died in a level-3 fire that broke out at Aaditya Arcade building at Charni road here on Sunday.

Besides him, three other men, including two firefighters, got injured and have been shifted to a hospital here.

Uttam Kumar was missing for some time and was later found unconscious at the fourth floor of the building and was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Cooling operation by the fire brigade is still underway. (ANI)

