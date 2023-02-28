22-year-old-man shot at by unknown assailants in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A 22-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot at by two miscreants, who barged into his office and fired around three rounds at him in Chanchal Park, police said on Monday.

As per Delhi Police, three bike-borne miscreants reached in front of a Cable and WiFi office, located at Som Bazar road, Chanchal Park, before two of them barged into the office and fired at Hitesh (22).

Hitesh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is under treatment.



"A PCR call was received in Ranhola Police Station regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Chanchal Park Delhi. During the enquiry, it was found that three unknown boys came on an Apache motorcycle in front of a Cable & WiFi office at Plot no. 4, Khasra no. 5/21, Som Bazar road, Chanchal park Delhi. Out of them, two boys entered the above office and one of them fired three rounds on one Hitesh," Delhi Police said, adding that the gunmen fired around 15 rounds from outside before fleeing the spot.

"A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office and three empty cartridges were found lying inside the office. However, the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," police added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

