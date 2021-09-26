22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Mumbai's Kandivali West, said Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police (DCP) on Saturday.

According to Vishal Singh Thakur, DCP, (Police Zone 11), victim Anwar Babu Sayyad was stabbed at "least 20 times by his friends on Thursday due to old enmity and was dumped far away from the place of incident."

"We had got information at 4 am on Thursday regarding an injured man found along the roadside of Kandivali West. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," said Thakur.



The officer said that "with the technical support police arrested four accused from different parts of Mumbai within 12 hours of the incident."

The accused have been identified as "Venkatesh Rajmani Murlidhar, Rajmani Prakash Murlidhar, Vinayak Jeetendra, and Aakash Shravan", said Thakur.

"All the accused were produced in the court and have been sent to police custody till September 27," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

