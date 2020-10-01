22-yr-old gang-raped in UP's Balrampur, 2 held

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died on Wednesday.



Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, said that the victim's family alleged that two men raped her.

"We have received a complaint in which the family of a 22-year-old woman said that she used to work at the firm. On Wednesday, she did not return from the firm. Later, when she did return home on a rickshaw, she had a glucose drip inserted in her hand," Ranjan told ANI.

"She died on the way when the family was taking her to the hospital. They claimed that two men raped her. Both of them have been arrested," he said. (ANI)

