220 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts regiment of Indian Army

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:33 IST

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): As many as 220 well-trained recruits joined the Ladakh Scouts Regiment of Indian Army as young soldiers at an impressive Attestation Parade in Leh today.
The parade organised at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre on Friday was reviewed by Lt. Gen Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps. The General officer is also the Colonel of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts.
"The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation. The Reviewing Officer congratulated them for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He also complimented the parents of the young soldiers on having motivated their wards to join the Regiment," a release by the Defence Ministry said.
The General Officer exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army.
The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. 'Gaurav Padaks' were presented to the proud parents whose wards joined the Regiment as Young Soldiers.
On the occasion, the soldiers also paid homage to the bravehearts of the regiment during a wreath-laying ceremony conducted at the Regimental War Memorial. (ANI)

