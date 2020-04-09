221 coronavirus cases out of 410 in UP related to Tablighi Jammat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A total of 410 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh so far, state Directorate of Health Services (DHS) said on Thursday.

Among 410 reported from 40 districts of the state, 221 cases are related to Tablighi Jammat.

According to DHS data, samples of 8,402 have been collected out of which 7,898 have tested negative for the virus.

31 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state after treatment and four died due to the deadly virus.

The country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

