221 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 221 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,186, informed the State Health Department.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,545 cases are active, and the death toll stands at 557.

"221 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today taking the total number of cases to 13,186. There are 2,545 active cases in the State. The death toll stands at 557," said State Health Department.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

