223 poll-related complaints received, attended promptly: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police received 223 PCR calls till 6 pm regarding election-related complaints on Saturday.

However, none of the complaints were serious in nature, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

"In total, 223 PCR calls were received till 6 pm, regarding election-related complaints and they were promptly attended to. The nature of calls primarily ranged from 'putting more tables', 'seeking help for transportation to the polling booth to cast vote', 'canvassing inside restricted area', 'quarrel among party workers' and 'not permitted to cast vote', etc," the statement read.

Speaking about the arrangements made by the Delhi Police for the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, the statement read, "Around 42,000 personnel of Delhi Police, 190 Companies of CAPFs and 19000 Home Guards were deployed. All the senior formations personally supervised the arrangements and meticulously complied with the directions of Election Commission of India."

According to the statement, the personnel gave special attention "to the security of polling materials which were brought to the polling premises a day in advance for the first time. For this purpose, special QRTs were deployed at vulnerable polling premises during the night."

No untoward incident was reported in Delhi, according to the statement.

The exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

