22,353 cases of coronavirus among serving Armed Forces personnel

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst serving Armed Forces personnel are 22,353, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

As on date, a total of 41 deaths have taken place in the Armed Forces which can be directly ascribed to COVID-19, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.



India has overtaken the United States to become the top country in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported the highest number of total recoveries with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) COVID patients recovered and discharged.

"India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national Recovery Rate to nearly 80 (79.28) per cent," the Union Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (ANI)

