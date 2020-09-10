2,243 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): A total of 2,243 COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,066 in the state, Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases includes 1,01,239 recoveries, 396 deaths and 31,428 active cases in the state.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

