225 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to 3,723

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Odisha on Saturday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,723, said the state health department.

Among the new cases reported, Cuttack has reported the maximum number of positive cases at 92, followed by Ganjam (20).

At present, there are 1,236 active cases in the state while a total of 2,474 people have recovered from the virus.

As many as 196 people are placed under quarantine, according to the state health department.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

