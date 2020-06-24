226 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 226 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 6,282, including 2,508 active cases.

So far, 3,762 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

