227 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours: Govt

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As many as 227 new coronavirus cases and three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,251 cases have been reported in the country so far.

"227 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,251 and the number of deaths to 32 in the country," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media here.

He also said that the three deaths have been reported from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

"The sudden increase in the number of confirmed cases has been due to delay in informing the authorities," Aggarwal added.

"To contain the spread of coronavirus, the ministry is working with the state governments on finding the contacts of the new cases which have been confirmed," he further said. (ANI)

