229 youth returning from Odisha stopped on Andhra border

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): As many as 229 youth of Andhra Pradesh who came from Odisha were stopped at the state border on Monday near Purushothapuram village.

These youth from Andhra Pradesh had gone to Glaze Trading India Pvt Ltd at Balugaon in Odisha for job training.

"We have informed the higher officials, and will act according to the orders they get," said Ichchapuram circle inspector M Vinod Babu.

The inspector M Vinod Babu and other police officials urged the youth to show patience till they get further orders.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17. (ANI)

