2,291 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths reported in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 2,291 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths have been reported in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 49,321, said the state Health Department.

There are 18,450 active cases, 29,650 patients were discharged while 1,221 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

