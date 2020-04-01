23 COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): 23 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state till today morning, informed Bihar Health Department on Wednesday.

"23 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Bihar till today morning. The rise in cases is very concerning," said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Bihar Health Department.

With regards to the action to be taken by the state government in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, he responded: "The State government has decided to test all the people who have returned from abroad after March 18 because we have found that even those who had no symptoms have tested positive," Principal Secretary, Bihar Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

