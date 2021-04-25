23 hospitals designated as dedicated COVID facilities in J-K as infections surge

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, 23 hospitals turned into dedicated COVID-19 facilities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Health Department of the Union Territory, among these 23 COVID hospitals, eight fall in the Jammu division while 15 in the Kashmir division.



With these eight new COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Jammu, there are 511 COVID beds in this division. The CD Hospital has the largest number of COVID beds in Jammu with 110 beds.

On the other hand, in Kashmir there 1,194 COVID beds. The Army Hospital JAKLI, Rangreth, Srinagar has the maximum number of COVID beds in the Kashmir division with abed capacity of 250.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With these, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory mounted to 1,56,344. The UT recorded 19 deaths on Friday due to COVID, taking the toll to 2,111. (ANI)

