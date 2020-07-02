23 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A total of 23 personnel of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official said.

According to the official data, there are 103 active cases out of which 23 patients are in Delhi.

"23 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 103 out of which 23 patients are in Delhi. A total of 251 personnel have recovered so far," ITBP said.

India reported 18,653 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493. (ANI)

