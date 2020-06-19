2.3 lakh people surveyed in house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed in house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

In a release, the ministry said that Home Minister Amit Shah has been personally monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As per directions given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days in regard to COVID-19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi has been completed yesterday. A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed," the release said.

Further, on directions of the Union Home Minister to increase testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi, testing via rapid antigen testing methodology was started yesterday.

A total of 7,040 people have been tested in 193 testing centres. Testing will continue with increased numbers in the coming days. A total of 27,263 testing samples have been collected in Delhi from June 15 to June 17 against the daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier.

To provide relief to the people in Delhi, the Home Minister constituted a committee under Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, to fix rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for 60 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients in various categories, therefore; isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support and ICUs with ventilator support, said the release.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 49,979 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 26,669 active cases, 21,341 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,969 deaths. (ANI)

