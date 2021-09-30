23 MBBS students test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Amidst ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state, 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital found Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms on Thursday.

Two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined at their homes.



Speaking on the matter Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said "We are investigating how the student got infected but there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college."

Reports of this infection is a serious concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister has been regularly asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it, she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pednekar announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4. (ANI)

