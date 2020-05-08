23 migrant labourers run away from quarantine centre in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 8 (ANI): As many as 23 labourers of Nahari village, who had returned from Telangana, ran away on Thursday from a quarantine centre in Aranpur village in Dantewada district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.

"Yesterday 23 labourers ran away from boys hostel in Aranpur, which was made a quarantine centre for migrant labourers," Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav said on Friday.

The migrant labourers had returned to the village from Telangana on May 5 and 6.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has grantedpermission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and issued guidelines concerning relaxations during the extended lockdown. (ANI)

