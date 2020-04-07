23 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state tally reaches 102

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Haryana on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 102.

According to the state health department, out of the total 23 positive coronavirus cases reported today, seven are from Faridabad and 16 are from Nuh.

So far, 15 people have been cured of COVID-19, while two have lost their lives to the infection in the state, a bulletin by the state Health Department stated.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

