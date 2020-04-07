23 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 891

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 891.

Out of the 23, the highest number of coronavirus cases were reported from BMC at 10, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (4), Ahmednagar (3), Buldhana and Nagpur (2 each) and Sangli and Thane (1 each), said the State Health Department.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.



Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)