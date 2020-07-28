23 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 28 (ANI): Mizoram on Tuesday reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases.

"23 new COVID-19 positive cases found out of 358 samples tested at ZMC on 27.7.2020. 22 new positives are Assam Rifles personnel stationed at Zokhawsang while 1 is a civilian, who has recently returned from Nepal," tweeted the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 384 which include 196 patients have been cured and 188 active cases.

No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

