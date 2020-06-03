23 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 1,066

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): 23 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttarakhand, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,066 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 795 cases are active whereas 259 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The maximum number of cases has been reported from Nainital (284), followed by Dehradun (224), Tehri Garhwal (91) and Haridwar (86).

In the last 7 days, the doubling rate is 7.24 days and the recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in the state is 24.30 percent, reported the health bulletin. (ANI)