23 more COVID-19 cases reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): 23 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh out of 1,485 samples tested for coronavirus in the state, said the King George's Medical University.

"1485 samples tested yesterday in our Microbiology department, resulted in 23 COVID-19 positive cases," said the KGMU.

The cases were mainly from Lucknow, Muradabad and Unnao regions. (ANI)

