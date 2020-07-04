23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 4 (ANI): Nagaland has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, the state's Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom informed on Saturday.

Out of the 441 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, 21 are from Peren and two from Kohima.

A total of 562 cases have been reported in the state so far, which includes 334 active cases and 228 recoveries.

No COVID-19 fatalities have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

