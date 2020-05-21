Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 2,028, said the Health Department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, there are 170 active cases while 1,819 patients have recovered from the disease. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 39.

India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

