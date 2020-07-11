23 officers conferred with engineering degree at MCEME

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, YSM, SM, GOC-in-C ARTRAC at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) conferred engineering degrees to 23 Officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-33) on successful completion of their Bachelor of Technology program.

In addition, GOC-in-C ARTRAC awarded GOC-in-C ARTRAC Unit Citation to MCEME, for having been adjudged one of the best training Establishment of Indian Army for the Year 2019.

MCEME is an institution functioning under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and trains engineers of the Indian Army.

"We at MCEME have a well qualified and self-motivated teaching staff, state of the art facilities in the form of labs, integrated class room and IT infrastructure. Our College has also recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and are in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool existing in premier education institutions like IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU Hyderabad. The standard of training being imparted at MCEME has been nationally recognized, when the College was recently awarded the Golden Peacock National Trg Award for the year 2020," Commandant MCEME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan said.

Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) was established in 1953. The prestigious institution functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), which is the nodal command responsible for imparting a complete spectrum of institutionalised training to the Indian Army.

The MCEME trains technical capital for providing sustainment and engineering support to the complete range of equipment of the Indian Army. (ANI)

