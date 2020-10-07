23 pc more paddy procured than last year in Kharif marketing season: Govt

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A total of 23 per cent more paddy has been procured so far than last year during Kharif marketing season, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Department said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said, "The Kharif marketing season started this time from September 26. So far 23 per cent more paddy has been procured than last year. Last year, the total purchase was 627 lakh metric tons, which could be 738 lakh metric tons this year."

Pandey said there is 28 per cent increase in paddy procurement centres with the opening of 39,130 centres.



"If we talk about the procurement centres, last year, there were 30,549 centres and there has been an increase of 28 per cent in paddy procurement centres. There are 39,130 centres this year for the procurement so that farmers do not have to travel much," he said.

Divulging further he said, this year around Rs 1.40 lakh crore will be transferred to farmers in Kharif marketing season which is an increase of 21 per cent from last year.

"Last year Rs 1.15 lakh crore was transferred to farmers during the season and this year it is expected to be approx Rs 1.40 lakh crore. It is an increase of 21 per cent over last year's transfer," he said. (ANI)

