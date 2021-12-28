23 tiger deaths from Jan - July 2021 in Maharashtra, 86 nationwide: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): As many as 23 tigers lost their lives in Maharashtra from January to July 2021, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the last day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written response to the question on tiger deaths in the state in the last six months, he said that out of the 86 tiger deaths that were recorded in the entire country, according to NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) website, 23 tigers died in Maharashtra due to various reasons.



The reasons recorded for the death of the tigers included the natural reason (15), railway accident (1), poisoning (4), electrocution (1) and poaching (2).

The Chief Minister further informed that out of the 23 dead tigers, 15 were adults and 8 were cubs.

Thackeray said in his written reply that the government has taken necessary actions as per NCTA norms in the matters of death due to electrocution, poisoning and poaching. (ANI)

