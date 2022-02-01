Representative image
23-year-old man arrested for running over stray dog in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2022 08:28 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI): A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running his car over a stray dog in the Jayanagar area of Bengaluru, said police on Monday.
The police said that the accused is the grandson of a Bengaluru-based businessman.
The incident took place on January 26 and the CCTV footage of the man running over the dog with his car came to the fore later following which a complaint was filed by an animal rights activist Badri Prasad.
Siddapura police lodged an FIR and a probe is underway into the matter.

"Regarding the incident that happened at Jayanagar 1st block, a Police complaint has been lodged with Siddapura Police station and FIR has been filed. FIR no. 0021/2022. The case is under investigation (sic)," the animal welfare helpline tweeted.
In the CCTV footage, a white Audi was seen moving slowly towards stray dogs sleeping on the roadside. As the car reaches closer, it races towards the strays running over a dog.
Congress leader Divya Spandana while expressing anger over the incident said, "Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver's license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station and the police didn't do anything-any action being taken? (sic)".
"It's pretty evident from the video what transpired - Let's see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will succumb under pressure since he has friends in high places (sic)," she tweeted.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

