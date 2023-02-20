23-year-old man shot dead in Bihar's Danapur

Danapur (Bihar) [India], February 20 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Bihar's Danapur, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Kumar.

While talking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Danapur Abhinav Dhiman said, "A man named Prince Kumar was shot dead in Danapur. The victim was shot in the head. Prince was around 23 years old."

The police further informed that no arrests have been made so far in the case.

"His dead body has been sent for postmortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused. Raids are being conducted. Prima facie appears to be a case of mutual enmity. However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. No arrests have been made so far," the ASP added.



According to police, the investigation into the case is underway.

In December last year, the body of a chowkidar (watchman), who was allegedly killed after being pelted with stones, was recovered from the Bihta Police Station area of the Danapur sub-division in Bihar.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Paswan.

Although the exact cause was unknown, police said that prima facie evidence pointed out that the man was attacked with stones and brutally killed.

"The exact cause of the death is still unclear, but it is being suspected that he was attacked with stones since some stones have been recovered from the spot," said Bihta Police Station Chief Sanovar Khan. (ANI)

