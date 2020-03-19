23-yr-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Mar 19 (ANI): A 23-year-old woman, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

The woman, a resident of Chandigarh who returned to Amritsar airport on March 15 developed fever and cold on Monday, which later subsided.

However, her samples tested positive as per reports received from the Department of Virology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.

As of Wednesday, there were 151 cases of coronavirus in the country, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.

Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools etc. (ANI)

