230 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): With 230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,301 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department.

In a media bulletin, the health department informed that a total of 155 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 313 people have been cured/discharged.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917 including 20,177 active cases of the virus.

So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

