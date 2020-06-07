230 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, count at 2,473

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): A total of 230 COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,473 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 588 discharged and 4 deaths.

"A total of 230 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam till 11.35 pm today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2473, including 588 discharged and 4 deaths," the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday said that India registered a spike of 9887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths.

In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

