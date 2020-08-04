231 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): A total of 231 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 9,934.

With three more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 107.

Out of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 7,950 have recovered and 1,877 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,47,324 active cases and 15,842 deaths. A total of 4,50,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

