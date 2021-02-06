2.32 kg gold worth Rs.1.14 cr seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs department seized 2.32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.14 crores at Chennai Airport on Saturday.



In a tweet, Chennai Customs informed that out of the 2.32 kg gold, 1.16 kg of gold was recovered in a flight from Dubai and the remaining 1.16 kg of gold was seized from a passenger coming from Guwahati.

"In new modus, 2.32 kg gold worth Rs.1.14 crore seized. 1.16 kg gold recovered on rummaging flight 6E66 from Dubai from eat pipe and 1.16 kg gold from a passenger returning to Chennai from Guwahati by the same aircraft on its domestic leg. The passenger admitted role in both. Arrested," tweeted Chennai Air customs. (ANI)

