23,217 arrested for violating lockdown norms in Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): As the country continues to battle COVID-19, Maharashtra records over one lakh offences booked under Section 188 of IPC since lockdown, leading to 23,217 arrests and over Rs 5 crore of fine collection, tweeted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) facilitates the arrest of anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh shed light on how the statistics have shaped up the state since the nation-wide lockdown was implemented on March 25.

"As many as 1,15,723 offences have been regd. u/s 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 23,217 arrests & seizure of 72,755 vehicles. Rs5,51,72,545 have been collected in fines from offenders," he tweeted.

The minister also shared the data for the number of calls received by the police helpline number, along with the number of passes issued for essential services and emergencies.

"There's been a steady rise in the number of #Covid_19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 96,308 such calls have been received. 4,31,827 passes have been issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies," read his subsequent tweet.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, building immense pressure on the administration to take precautionary measures in the wake of the pandemic. Over six lakh people have been put under quarantine, as per the Maharashtra Home Minister.

"254 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 833 arrests. 6,02,822 people have been quarantined & 700 were found violating the quarantine. The state govt is running 1,226 relief camps where 76,045 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities," tweeted Maharashtra Home Minister.

Maharashtra has recorded 54,758 confirmed cases and 1,792 fatalities so far, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

