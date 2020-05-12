233 trains brought 2,81,408 migrant workers to UP so far: Awanish Awasthi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday said that 233 trains have brought 2,81,408 migrant workers to the state so far.

"Today, 13 trains have arrived till now and more will come in the coming days. All the passengers will be screened and medical checkups will be conducted: Awasthi said.

Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, "This has happened for the first time that yesterday our tally of discharged people was higher than active cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. 1,758 people were discharged and 1,735 active cases were reported in the state yesterday."

Prasad also stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 1,774, while a total of 1,759 people have been cured/discharged. (ANI)