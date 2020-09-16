23,365 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): A total of 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11,21,221 in the state.



According to the health department, a total of 17,559 patients were discharged today.



The total cases in the state include 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. There are 2,97,125 active cases in the state.





Earlier today, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry.

India logged in the highest number of single-day recoveries with 82,961 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Ministry informed. (ANI)



