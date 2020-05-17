2,347 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): As many as 2,347 new cases of coronavirus and 63 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday.

"With 2,347 new positive COVID-19 cases reported today, the total number of cases in the state has mounted to 33,053. A total of 600 people who were tested COVID-19 positive have recovered and been discharged today, taking the total count to 7,688," according to an official statement issued by the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in Mumbai on Sunday. "The total number of coronavirus cases in the city is now 19,967, including 5,012 recovered/discharged and 734 deaths," BMC said.

The Corporation also informed that 44 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total count of cases in the area to 1,242, including 56 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of coronavirus cases stands at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

