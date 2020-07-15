235 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): 235 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the State Health Department informed on Wednesday.
Rajasthan now has a total of 25,806 COVID cases, including 6,080 active cases.
So far, 527 lives have been claimed by the disease in the state.
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
