235 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): 235 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, the State Health Department informed on Wednesday.

Rajasthan now has a total of 25,806 COVID cases, including 6,080 active cases.

So far, 527 lives have been claimed by the disease in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

