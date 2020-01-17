237 posts of various categories to be created for New Maternity Hospital in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday accorded sanction for the creation of 237 posts of various categories for the New Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, "The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to the creation of 237 posts of various categories for the New Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu." (ANI)

