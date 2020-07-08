2,384 people among 4,99,529 returned to Kerala so far test COVID-19 positive: CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): As many as 2,384 persons who returned to Kerala from outside till Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Out of 2,384 people, 1,489 came back from abroad and 895 from other states, he said.

"Malappuram district accounted for the maximum number of 289 such positive cases in the State followed by 285 in Palakkad district and 261 in Kannur district. Wayanad and Idukki districts have the least number of 49 cases each. COVID was found in 2.84 per cent of domestic arrivals (per 1,000 people) while it was 8.02 per cent for international arrivals. The most number of 407positive cases came from Maharashtra, followed by 181 from Tamil Nadu and 136 from Delhi," Vijayan said.

"Since lockdown, 4,99,529 people have come from outside Kerala to the state. Of these, 3,14,094 people were from other states and 1,85,435 from overseas - 62.88 per cent domestic arrivals and 37.12 per cent international arrivals. Three were 3,40,996 men (68.26 per cent) and 1,58,417 women (31.71 per cent)," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 64.35 per cent of domestic passengers came from Red Zone districts.

"Most of these came by road, 65.25 per cent, 19.11 per cent by flights, 14.8 per cent by trains and the rest by ship. Malappuram district has the highest number of arrivals with 51,707 persons (16.46%) followed by 49,653 people in Kannur (15.8%) and 47,990 in Ernakulam (15.27%). Wayanad had the least with 12,652 people (4.02%)," he said.

"More people came to Kerala from the neighbouring States, 97,570 persons from Tamil Nadu (31.06%) and 88,031 from Karnataka (28.02%) while 47,970 came from Maharashtra (15.27%). 74.35% came from these three states only,"

Giving details of those came from abroad, the Chief Minister said that the maximum number of 89,749 people came from the UAE followed by 25,132 from Saudi Arabia and 20,285 from Qatar.

"2,553 persons (0.51%) who came back from outside Kerala have been admitted to hospitals," he said.

As many as 272 new coronavirus and 111 recoveries reported in Kerala on Tuesday, he said.

"The total number of positive cases stands at 5,894 including 2411 active cases. There are 169 COVID-19 hotspots in the state now," Vijayan said. (ANI)

