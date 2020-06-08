239 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Karnataka on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): A total of 239 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 5,452 in the state, the health department said.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 3,257 active cases.

"A total of 239 COVID-19 cases have been found in Karnataka on Sunday. The total number of cases stands at 5,452. Two new deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 61," the state health department said.

The two deaths include a male and a female between the age of 50 and 61 years old.

The 61-year-old female patient was a resident of Bengaluru Urban district. Diagnosed as SARI, known case of DM, HTN, and Hypothyroidism. She was admitted on May 29 to designated hospital and was in ICU on Ventilator.

Another 57-year-old man who was a resident of Bengaluru Urban district. Known case of DM and HTN. He was suffering from filariasis and chronic myeloid leukaemia. He was admitted on June 3 this year to designated hospital and died on Sunday.

According the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 discharged/cured/migrated and 6,929 deaths so far. (ANI)