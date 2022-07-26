2,399 Bangladeshis found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents from 2017 to 2022: MHA to LS

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents at Bureau of Immigration-controlled ICPs (Integrated Check-Posts) from 2017 to 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input while responding to a query raised by BJP MP Ranjan Ben Dhananjay Bhatt.

Asked whether the Government is aware that the work of preparing fake documents for Bangladeshis is going on at a fast pace in different parts of the country, the Minister said the Central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law.

"They have also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar Cards with UIDAI for appropriate legal action. State Governments have further been advised to cancel any Identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants such as voter cards, driving licenses and ration cards," said Rai.

"According to reports received from Bureau of Immigration, 2399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents at Bureau of Immigration controlled (CPs, from the year 2017 to 2022," he added. (ANI)