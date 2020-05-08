24 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; state tally reaches 88

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 8 (ANI): With 24 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 88, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

All the fresh cases were reported in the 86th battalion headquarters of the BSF located at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said.

"ALERT 24 persons from 86th-Bn BSF Ambassa found COVID-19 POSITIVE. Total COVID-19 patients in Tripura now stands: 88 total cases, active cases: 86, discharged: 02. There is no POSITIVE case among civilians. Stay Safe," he has tweeted.

Meanwhile, S K Rakesh, Assistant CS of Tripura, said: "22 COVID-19 positive cases reported from 138 battalion BSF Ambassa including a lady and three children. Samples of all 298 BSF personnel in 138 battalions have been collected and tested. In the same campus, 86 battalion of BSF is also located. At present, 673 samples of BSF are under screening from both these battalions at the Ambassa and other camps."

He said 30 persons including doctors, nurses and paramedics are being specially trained for dealing with COVID-19.

He added that at present the state government has not released any official alert on banning pork in the state due to the swine flu which has badly affected neighbouring Assam. (ANI)

